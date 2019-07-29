Fox Recipe Box: Pineapple Cheesecake Popsicles

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tuesday is National Cheesecake Day!

It’s a day the Cheesecake Factory celebrates.

In honor of the big occasion, the restaurant chain will be offering any slice of its more than 30 flavors of cheesecake for half price on Tuesday, July 30th, 2019.

July 30ᵗʰ is kind of a big deal. Get Any Slice, Half Price when you dine-in for #NationalCheesecakeDay. pic.twitter.com/0TQCTUf1iT — The Cheesecake Factory 🍰 (@Cheesecake) July 28, 2019

Mike Loucka from the Cheesecake Factory stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to make pineapple cheesecake popsicles.

Pineapple Cheesecake Popsicles

Ingredients:

2 slices original cheesecake

20 oz can crushed pineapple in heavy syrup

1 T. diced maraschino cherries

1/2 fresh lime

Instructions:

Place 2 Slices Original cheesecake in a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding. Add Crushed Pineapple with Syrup. Use spatula to evenly incorporate the Pineapple into the cheesecake mixture. Add Diced Maraschino Cherries. Squeeze juice from ½ Lime into the mixture. Use spatula to evenly incorporate the Maraschino Cherries and Lime Juice into the cheesecake mixture. Transfer the mixture into a pitcher with a narrow spout. Pour the mixture into the Popsicle Mold being careful not to fill beyond the fill line. Snap the popsicle sticks into place, and place filled Popsicle Mold Holder into the freezer. Freeze overnight. Remove popsicles from mold holder. Pour hot water over individual molds for approx. 30 seconds to release popsicles.

(Chef’s Tip: You could also make this recipe in a blender yielding a smoother texture to your popsicles. If you do so, add all ingredients into blender and then pulse the blender for about 1 minute being careful not to blend for too long so the mixture doesn’t get frothy)