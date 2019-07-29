FOX 8 I-Team: Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer arrested

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland Police arrested a Cuyahoga County Corrections Officer over the weekend in an investigation into domestic violence.

As of Monday morning, no charges had been filed yet.

A report shows the corrections officer got into a physical dispute with his wife.

She claims he “started punching her in the face, ribs, and choked her.”

He claims she “tried stabbing him multiple times.”

The report shows they are “in the middle of getting a divorce.”

A spokesperson for Cuyahoga County says the jail guard has worked for the County since 2002.

The Sheriff’s Dept and county Human Resources Department are beginning to investigate.

We aren’t naming the man arrested since no charges have been filed yet.

Continuing coverage here.