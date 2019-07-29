× Dangerous suspect wanted for shooting at car with two children inside

MANSFIELD, Ohio– The Mansfield Police Department is looking for a suspect it considers armed and dangerous.

Josh’shun Deonte Anderson, 22, is wanted for felonious assault for a shooting that happened on Remy Avenue just before noon on Monday.

Mansfield police said Anderson got into an argument with a person inside a vehicle and fired shots. The car was hit by gunfire, but none of the four occupants, including two young children, were hurt.

Anderson was last seen wearing a dark teal T-shirt and black shorts. He is 5 foot 9 and weighs 150 pounds.

If you see Anderson, do not approach him. Call Mansfield dispatch at 419-522-1234 or 911. Anyone with who witnessed the shooting is asked to call Det. Terry Butler at 419-755-9791 or Sgt. Matt Loughman at 419-755-9761.