Cleveland man recounts deadly shooting at California festival

CLEVELAND-- Ray Campbell posted pictures on his Instagram account in the moments leading up to the shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California on Sunday.

Speaking with FOX 8 via Skype during a layover in Atlanta, the Cleveland native said it was around 8:30 Eastern time when he heard the first round of gunfire, 60-yards away.

"I was back behind a garlic ceramics tent, so you have garlic souvenirs from the garlic festival, and I was back behind that tent and that's when you hear the first shot."

Campbell said workers and families around him immediately triedto take cover as bullets were flew in his direction.

"Where the shooter was shooting, he was aimed where I was sitting, but it was at a tent, but he was shooting at the crowds that were running away from the shooter."

Campbell was working as a host for the Chevrolet National Truck Tour at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

He said he witnessed a man running in the crowd get shot; although he doesn’t know if he was among the victims. He also saw workers trying to control the crowds and chaos as much as possible.

"Pretty intense, but again I felt like the people from the garlic festival, the volunteers were doing a great job of just handling everything with everybody."

