Cat on a wire: Photo from University Heights Fire Department shows firefighters really do rescue cats

Posted 7:59 am, July 29, 2019

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio – Images of firefighters rescuing cats from trees may invoke memories of a 1950’s Pleasantville-esque time period.

But firefighters are still responding to those calls.

Over the weekend in University Heights, the fire department answered one of them.

Apparently, a cat went for a stroll on a power line and then the fear took over his curiousity.

Firefighters were able to get him down when Officer Stanton climbed up a ladder to bring the cat safely to the ground.

This time, the cat did not get the canary but one of his lives was saved.

