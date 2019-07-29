Cars vandalized at Sandusky hotel; Police search for two suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- Tourists hoping to have a nice weekend in Sandusky woke up Saturday morning to find their vehicles damaged.

Security video at the Baymont Inn on Cleveland Road shows the alleged suspects: two boys. One boy appears to be drawing something on the vehicles.

"Some had Xs drawn on them, another had a male body part drawn on the trunk," said Sgt. Kevin Youskievicz. "These were deep marks. It's going to cost a lot to repair."

Reports state the two may also be responsible for breaking windows at a nearby house with rocks.

Officers are now trying to identify the boys so they can contact the parents.

"We believe the boys were staying at the hotel and also live out of state," Youkievicz said. "Their parents are responsible and we hope to find them so they can help pay restitution."