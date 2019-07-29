Akron man sentenced for raping woman with disabilities

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for breaking into a woman’s home and raping her.

Jesse Williams, 34, was convicted of rape, burglary, tampering evidence and attempted burglary. The maximum sentence was 22 years.

Williams broke into the victim’s home on Dec. 3 and demanded money, the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said. The woman, who is 62 years old and developmentally disabled, refused and that’s when he raped her. He also tried to clean up evidence from the crime scene, according to prosecutors.

“I am so proud of the survivor. She showed tremendous strength and courage in standing up to the defendant and telling the judge how this assault has impacted her,” said Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. “People who prey on the disabled need to be held accountable for their actions. My office works hard to do just that.”

Investigators said Williams also tried to break into a nearby apartment 11 days later.

