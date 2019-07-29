2 teens arrested in death of 19-year-old shot and killed outside Cleveland library

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police say they have two teens in custody in the death of 19-year-old Brandon Cutone, Jr.

Cutone was shot multiple times outside the South Brooklyn Branch of Cleveland Public Library.

He was found inside the library and died at the hospital.

Police say family members turned in a 16-year-old male suspect last week.

Police arrested 18-year-old Paul Sender Sunday, as well.

Cleveland police say the victim and a suspect met at the library. It has not been revealed whether that was the juvenile suspect or Sender.