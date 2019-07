× Wooster police search for missing 17-year-old boy

WOOSTER, Ohio — Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old boy.

According to Wooster police, Keyghan James is believed to be a runaway. His last known whereabouts were in the Jackson Township area of Stark County.

Anyone with information on James’ whereabouts is asked to call Wooster Police at (330) 287-5702 or email Ptl. Chris Grabowski at cgrabowski@woosteroh.com.

More missing persons cases, here.