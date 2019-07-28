Warm and humid evening followed by chance of storms Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- It's a great looking evening it you like it warm and humid! There are thunderstorms over the Lake that have been heading to Erie, PA. Some of these storms might make their way to Lake or Ashtabula counties. Most of Northeast Ohio won’t see storms until Monday afternoon.

Get ready for another very warm and humid day Monday! Temperatures are topping out at 90° and the feels-like temps are into the mid-90s to start off our week. There is a front approaching Monday so the risk of storms is very low, about 30%.

A better chance of rain comes Tuesday. We see cooler temps and less humidity by Wednesday and that sticks around as we get to experience a few days of below average temperatures for this time of year. We are entering a dry spell, so we’re winning if your heading to the beach this week but you’ll need to water your grass and flowers because there isn’t a lot of rain in the next 8 days.

Here’s your latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

