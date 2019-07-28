Tribe acquires INF Christian Arroyo, RHP Hunter Wood

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians are making trades.

The Tribe has acquired right-handed pitcher Hunter Wood and infielder Christian Arroyo from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for minor league outfielder Ruben Cardenas and 2019-2020 International Signing Period slot money.

““We are excited to add Hunter and Christian to our organization. Hunter has pitched in a variety of roles throughout his Major League Career over the last two seasons, relying on his fastball-cutter-changeup mix,” said Cleveland Indians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti. “Although Christian is currently rehabbing from an injury, we really like his bat-to-ball skills and defensive versatility to play a number of infield positions. We believe both players have a chance to contribute to our Major League team in the near future.”

We have acquired INF Christian Arroyo and RHP Hunter Wood from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for OF Ruben Cardenas. pic.twitter.com/WjBseNNXGE — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 28, 2019

25-year-old Wood has a 2.48 ERA over 29 innings in 19 appearances in 2019, striking out 24 over 29 innings. He was primarily a reliever but occasionally an opener.

Arroyo has been on the shelf since June 13 because of an elbow injury. There has not yet been an update on his recovery. However, prior to his injury he was hitting .220 with two homers and seven RBI over 16 games this season for Tampa Bay.

More on the Cleveland Indians, here.