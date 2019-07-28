× Toddler’s body found in rural Montana believed to be missing Oregon boy, police say

MEDFORD, Ore. — Police in Oregon found the body of a dead toddler on Sunday and believe it is the son of the Oregon couple involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana, according to KATU.

The child’s body was reportedly found in a remote part of Montana.

The medical examiner has not yet confirmed the identity of the boy but they believe it is likely two-year-old Aiden Salcido.

Oregon police were working with the FBI to find Salcido after his parents were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Montana Saturday.

His parents, Daniel Salcido and Hannah Janiak, were not married and both were wanted on felony warrants in Oregon after a burglary last year. They were set to serve prison time.

Witness tips helped investigators find a remote camp that the couple likely lived at, KATU reports. They reportedly found the child’s body in the area.

An autopsy will be performed in Montana to determine the child’s cause of death.

