LIVE: ‘The Final Ride’ marks the end of 20 years of Police Memorial Motorcycle Rally



AKRON, Ohio – The Twentieth and final Annual Police Memorial Motorcycle Rally is taking place Sunday.

About 700 motorcyclists, officers and citizens started in Bedford Heights and stopped in Akron to pay tribute to fallen officers at the department’s Fraternal Order of Police Memorial in front of the Akron police station.

A short ceremony will take place there at 12:30 p.m.

The group then rides back to Bedford Heights.

Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball II, Munroe Falls Police Chief Jerry Hughes and Cleveland Police Sergeant Andy Ezzo will be present along with the Cleveland Police Ceremonial Unit, The Summit County Mounted Patrol and the Akron Police Department Honor Guard.

The money raised goes to scholarships and to help the families of fallen officers. In the last 19 years, they’ve raised about $300,000.