SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio – The Ohio State Patrol Summit County post tells FOX 8 that a Summit County deputy who was in his vehicle was hit during a traffic stop Sunday.

OSHP says the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at Olde 8 Road and Twinsburg Road in Northfield Center Township.

The deputy was treated and released at the hospital.

OSHP tells FOX 8 the driver was arrested.

OSHP has not released any other details.