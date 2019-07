Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Plenty of sunshine, with temperatures topping out at 90° in many backyards Sunday.

There is a chance of pop-up storms in the afternoon as there is a small cold front coming our way which will give the lake shore area more clouds.

A better chance at rain comes Tuesday-but don’t expect a lot of relief because we are in an extended period of warm, muggy days with very little rain.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

