WATCH LIVE: Multiple injuries reported in shooting at California garlic festival

GILROY, Calif. — Agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are responding to the scene of a shooting at an annual food festival in northern California.

Ambulance crews told KNTV, at least 11 people were down in the active shooter incident at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.

Santa Clara Valley Medical Center spokeswoman Joy Alexiou told the Associated Press the hospital has received two victims from the shooting and expects three more. She had no information on their conditions.

Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.

Video shows the moment a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival. pic.twitter.com/b7F1F5UUsP — BANDIT XRAY 🇺🇸 (@BANDIT_XRAY) July 29, 2019

According to KTLA, the shooting was first reported shorty after 6 p.m. PST.

Officials worked to secure the area and treat patients after the shooting. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

The scene remained “active” shortly after 7:20 p.m., according to Gilroy police. Those trying to find loved ones were urged to visit the a reunification center established in parking lot B of Gavilan College.

No information regarding the victims or shooter is currently available.

The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active. If you are looking for a loved one, please go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. #GilroyActiveshooter — Gilroy Police (@GilroyPD) July 29, 2019

The festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide updates as they become available.