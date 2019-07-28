Police search for hit-and-run driver that killed pedestrian in Tremont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A man was hit and killed by a speeding car while crossing the street. Now, Cleveland police are looking for the driver who struck him. The person behind the wheel kept going and then also hit a vehicle a few blocks away.

Several witnesses recorded the scene right after a man was struck and killed while crossing West 25th Street on Clark Avenue on Cleveland's west side around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

"I didn't hear no screeches, no nothing...I just came outside and seen that, I just saw the ambulances and stuff," said a witness who did not want be identified.

She was at a business a few doors down from the accident and ran closer to see what had happened.

"He wasn't moving, his body was twisted and stuff and he was all the way under the car when I came outside, he was under the car," the woman said.

According to Cleveland police, the man who was struck and killed was walking eastbound on Clark in the marked crosswalk, with the pedestrian walk sign activated.

Investigators say a blue 2009 Chevy Malibu sped through the red light and struck him. Police say the victim was then thrown into a 2007 Saturn that was at the intersection.

"They rolled the car back off of him to get it off of him or whatever and they picked him up and put him on the stretcher and took him away," said the witness.

Cleveland police say the Malibu that first struck the victim kept going northbound on West 25th. It then collided with another vehicle at Wade Avenue.

Investigators say the driver and a passenger were seen jumping out of the car and running away after the second crash. Back at West 25th and Clark, paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

"It's just sad, they said the man was just crossing the street and somebody hit him,” the woman said.

No one else was injured. There are several cameras located at or near the intersection, including one owned by the city. No word on if they captured anything significant.

