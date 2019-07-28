× Cleveland police arrest suspect in connection to teen’s death near library

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have arrested an 18-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 19-year-old boy.

The 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the 4300 block of Pearl Road in Old Brooklyn last Tuesday.

The victim was found inside the South Brooklyn Branch of Cleveland Public Library. Police say the victim and suspect met at the library before the shooting.

The teen died at the hospital.

According to police, the suspect was arrested in the 4300 block of West 47th Street Sunday night.

**Editor’s note: Police originally told Fox 8 that the suspect was a juvenile. He is actually 18.