Pedestrian hit and killed in Tremont crosswalk; police searching for driver who ran from the scene

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland police are investigating a deadly hit-skip that happened in Tremont Saturday.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say a man was walking in a crosswalk at 25th and Clark Ave. with the pedestrian walk sign activated.

Police say a driver in a blue 2009 Chevy Malibu went through the red light at an excessive speed and hit the man in the crosswalk.

The victim was thrown into another car that was at the intersection. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the driver of the Chevy Malibu left the scene northbound on W. 25th and hit another vehicle at Wade Ave.

According to police, the driver and a passenger of the Chevy Malibu ran from the scene on foot.

If you have any information, call police at (216)623-5000.