PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — A three-year-old Ohio boy died after falling from the 9th floor balcony of a Florida condominium.

According to WJHG, the Panama City Beach Police Department was called to the  Marisol Condominium complex around 4 p.m. Saturday.

The boy was visiting Florida with his family from Midway, Ohio, when he fell.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

Police say the case is still under investigation.