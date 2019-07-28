× Mom wants to ban ‘childless millennials’ from Disney World in a viral Facebook rant

ORLANDO, Fla. — Social media users were fired up this week after an old Facebook post resurfaced on Twitter, showing a mother’s explicit-filled rant arguing that millennials without kids should be banned from Disney World.

Jennifer Kathleen posted an anonymous screenshot of the mom’s rant on Twitter on July 19.

In the post, the mother explained how her 3-year-old son wanted a pretzel at the park, but the lines were too long so she told him he could have a pretzel later. She goes on to say this “broke his poor little heart” and then targets a “childless millennial” who was further up in the line and got a pretzel before her son did.

“I WANTED TO TAKE THAT PRETZEL FROM THAT ***** LIKE THANKS ***** YOU MADE MY SON CRY!!!!” the mother wrote, adding that childless millennials should be “banned” from Disney World.

She also asserts that mothers with children should be able to skip all the lines at the park, citing the fact that millennials have no idea what it’s like to stand in line for three hours with a cranky toddler.

“DW is a FAMILY amusement park!” the mother added. “Yet these IMMATURE millennials THROW AWAY THEIR MONEY ON USELESS CRAP!!!!”

Thousands of Twitter users shared and responded to the tweet. Most responses either criticize the mother’s rant or defend the millennials’ right to visit the park. “Disney is for children, as evidenced by this ‘grown’ child who doesn’t want to share and blames other people for her decisions,” responded Twitter user @Writer_in_Black. Adding, “Also, correct me if I’m wrong, but aren’t most people with 3 year olds Millennials?” “As a parent who took his kids to DisneyWorld a few years back, I would LOVE to go back and enjoy the rides and attractions without them at some point LOL,” added Tom LaSusa. “But seriously, what an embarrassment. Amusement parks are for everyone!” “Who ever this woman is should be banned from the park. Because my daughter is grown that means I can never go there again. I think not. The one who made that child cry is the mother. The attitude and cursing of that mother sets a real good role model example for that child. Not,” said Mark B. “Well I hate BEING a childless woman…” added Debbie. “I love @WaltDisneyWorld and fully believe it’s not just for kids. Am I supposed to never go there again because I suffer from infertility and likely won’t ever bring a child there? Aren’t I suffering enough??”