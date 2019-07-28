Japan recycles nearly 80,000 tons of cell phones to make Olympic medals for Tokyo 2020

TOKYO, Japan – The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled the Olympic medal design this week at the “1 Year to Go!” Ceremony.

According to Tokyo 2020, the medals resemble rough stones that have been polished to shine.

The images are meant to reflect that athletes have to strive for victory on a daily basis.

What is truly incredible about the medals is what they’re made of.

The committee has been collecting cell phones and other electronic devices that are no longer in use and extracted the precious metals from them.

That’s about 6.21 million recycled cell phones that make up part of the 78,985 tons of recycled electronics used.