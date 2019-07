All seasons of the sitcom Designing Women will be available on Hulu in August.

Hulu made the announcement Friday.

The show ran from 1986 to 1993.

It follows the Sugarbaker women, Julia (Dixie Carter) and Suzanne (Delta Burke), who run a design firm out of a home in Atlanta.

The women work with Mary Jo (Annie Potts) and Charlene (Jean Smart), who discuss their lives at the office.

The show will hit Hulu on August 26, which is also Women’s Equality Day.