Deputies suspect alcohol a factor in ATV crash that killed two men in Stark County

OSNABURG TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal ATV crash in Osnaburg Township.

According to a press release, just before 8 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the 6300 block of Westfall St SE in response to a crash.

Deputies found two men who were dead at the scene.

They’ve been identified as Johnathan Toth, 31, of Canton and Michael Young, Jr., 28, of New Philadelphia.

According to the press release, the ATV was headed east on Westfall St SE when it went off the south side of the road, hit an embankment and then hit a tree.

The victims were ejected.

Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to the press release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, (330)430-3800.

