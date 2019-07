× Coast Guard recovers body of 65-year-old man near Catawba Island

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — The Coast Guard says they have recovered the body of a 65-year-old man from Lake Erie.

He was swimming at the beach near Catawba Island Sunday afternoon.

A witness tells FOX 8, beachgoers formed a human chain in the water in an attempt to rescue the man.

His identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX 8 will provide more information as it becomes available.