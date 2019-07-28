Cleveland Fire searches for victims after car goes over cliff

Posted 12:13 pm, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, July 28, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Fire responded to a car over a cliff on Golf View Drive near W. 191st St. Sunday.

Initial calls went out around 11 a.m.

Cleveland Fire reports rescue squads have responded, however, the car appears to be unoccupied.

Crews say they are searching for possible victims.

