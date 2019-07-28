Cleveland Fire searches for victims after car goes over cliff

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Fire responded to a car over a cliff on Golf View Drive near W. 191st St. Sunday.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Car over a cliff on Golf View Drive in 3rd Battalion. Both Technical Rescue Squads have responded. Saab Convertible appears to be unoccupied. Crews securing scene, searching for victims. #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/h5ggtIleRY — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) July 28, 2019

Initial calls went out around 11 a.m.

Cleveland Fire reports rescue squads have responded, however, the car appears to be unoccupied.

Crews say they are searching for possible victims.