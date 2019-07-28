3 dead, 12 others injured in California garlic festival shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GILROY, Calif. -- Three people have been killed and 12 others are injured after a shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

Councilman Dion Bracco tells The Associated Press those are preliminary figures following Sunday's shooting.

Witnesses reported confusion and panic as shots rang out at the festival in the city of 50,000 located about 80 miles southeast of San Francisco.

The shooting occurred during the annual garlic festival, a three-day celebration featuring food, cooking competitions and music that attracts more than 100,000 people.

Sunday was the final day of this year's event.

Continuing coverage, here.