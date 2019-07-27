× Training camp day 3: Browns offense shines in two-minute drill

BEREA, Ohio — Day three of training camp is in the books for the Cleveland Browns and practice was cracking Saturday as the team put on the pads for the first time this year.

In the two minute drill run by the number one offense, Baker Mayfield Started the drive with a completion to Odell Beckham Jr. That was followed up by a completion to Jarvis Landry and then on the very next play, Mayfield hit Landry in the endzone for a touchdown.

Three plays in the two-minute drill, that went 45 seconds which is the kind of execution that left Browns fans wanting more from the new trio.

“I know we executed, and that’s what happens when we execute,” said Head Coach Freddie Kitchens. “Those guys did a good job. They did a good job up front, Baker had time to throw and they did a good job running the routes and catching the ball. I expect them to execute.”

Meanwhile, Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki has had an interesting first couple of days of training camp.

On day one he got into a little exchange with running back Duke Johnson.

Takitaki was the Browns third round draft pick this past April. He is competing with Joe Schobert in the middle of that Browns defense and he hopes he can give the veteran a run for his money but he knows it won’t be easy.

“The first three days have been good. Camp has gone well. Learning state for me coming in as a rookie. Just trying to grasp it all and continue to improve every day,” said Takitaki.

