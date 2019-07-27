Teen arrested in beating death of 64-year-old man in Stark County

BETHLEHEM TOWNSHIP, Ohio – The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 64-year-old man.

According to a press release, deputies responded to the 6000 block of Beth Ave SW, lot 49, just before 4 a.m.

Deputies found the victim, who had been hit several times with a blunt object.

The sheriff’s office reports the suspect is Lee Berry, 18.

He faces charges for tampering with evidence, domestic violence and murder.

Deputies say Berry and the victim lived at the same residence.

If you have information call the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at (330)430-3800.