Sunday Forecast: Hot & humid with a chance of pop-up storms

CLEVELAND -- HOT for Sunday. Plenty of sunshine, with temperatures topping out at 90° in many backyards.

There is a chance of pop-up storms in the afternoon as there is a small cold front coming our way which will give the lake shore area more clouds, but the risk of storms is very low for Sunday.

A better chance at rain comes Tuesday-but don’t expect a lot of relief because we are in an extended period of warm, muggy days with very little rain.

We began losing daylight on the first day of summer. As a result, less solar energy makes it down to the surface over the Northern Hemisphere. Watch how “normal” high temperatures decline over the weeks and months ahead.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

