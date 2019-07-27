Regal Cinemas launches unlimited movie subscription plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Regal Cinemas is rolling out a new monthly subscription plan called Regal Unlimited.

With the new service, instead of paying for each movie ticket individually, consumers pay a monthly fee and can see as many movies as they'd like.

There are three subscription tiers costing $18, $21 or $23 monthly.

The $23 subscription, Regal Unlimited All Access, allows access to all 550+ Regal theatres across the USA for one fixed price. The $21 subscription, Regal Unlimited Plus, grants access to 400 theatres and the $18 subscription gives you access to 200 theatres.

Program perks for the service include 10% off all food and non-alcoholic drinks, a free large popcorn and soft drink on your birthday, earning Regal Crown Club credits with all money spent using your subscription and being the first to see Regal Unlimited Screenings.

The plan is expected to launch in less than a week.

