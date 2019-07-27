Multiple homes and police vehicles shot in standoff with armed suspect in Louisville, officer injured

LOUISVILLE, Ohio – Louisville police say a man fired numerous round from a home in the 1500 block of Opal Street Saturday.

Police were called out just before 11 a.m.

Police say residents were notified and some facilities were put on lockdown.

According to police, the suspect eventually surrended to police after firing multiple rounds, hitting several homes and police vehicles.

Polie say an officer was injured in a “non-firearm”-related incident. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Adam Dewalt, 46, faces multiple charges and has been booked in the Stark County Jail.