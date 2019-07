MENTOR, Ohio – The Mentor Police Department is investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to police, officers responded to the 7500 block of Tyler Blvd around 2:50 a.m. Saturday.

Police say a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was headed west on Tyler Blvd when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.

John Trebotich, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further details on the investigation.