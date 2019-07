Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio - The Parma Heights Fire Department tells FOX 8 a fire that broke out at 12225 Huffman Rd. has displaced everyone who lived at the apartment building.

There are 135 units in the building, but Parma Heights fire did not know how many total residents are impacted.

The fire broke out just after 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Parma Heights fire says the fire is under investigation.

Dispatch tells FOX 8 no one was hurt.