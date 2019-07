× Huron police issue alert for 16-year-old missing boy

HURON, Ohio – The Huron Police Department is looking for 16-year-old Scott Klaiber.

According to the Huron Police Association, he was last seen Friday after 8 p.m. on Riverside Drive.

He was on a red mountain bike and had a bright yellow backpack.

If you see him, call Huron police at (419)433-4114.

