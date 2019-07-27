Heat and humidity returns! Another cooldown on the horizon this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio – An Air Quality Alert is in effect for parts of area.

Our summer is feel is back after a brief hiatus. You’ll definitely notice a difference this weekend with the dew point back into the mid 60’s with highs well into the upper 80’s. Don’t forget your sunscreen and your shades before heading out the door! Plenty of sunshine, with temperatures topping out at 87° in many backyards.

We began losing daylight on the first day of summer. As a result, less solar energy makes it down to the surface over the Northern Hemisphere. Watch how “normal” high temperatures decline over the weeks and months ahead.

We are watching the position of a cold front Sunday just to the north. We’ve added a small chance of a shower/storm for Sunday, mainly after 4 PM.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

