Florida couple asks for kids’ school supplies in lieu of wedding gifts

TAMPA, Fla. — One newly-wedded couple is receiving lots of attention after asking their wedding guests to bring supplies to help children in lieu of gifts.

According to FOX 13, Kelli and Matt Cameron decided they didn’t need anything they couldn’t take care of themselves, so they decided to use their wedding as an opportunity to give back.

“We started thinking of different charitable acts we could do, and as a teacher, I really liked the school supply idea,” Kelli said.

Each wedding gift was asked to bring a backpack full of school supplies for a student in a specific grade level, assigned by the couple.

Ultimately, guests gifted over 70 backpacks filled with uniforms, other clothes, water bottles and cleaning supplies.

Kelli reportedly reached out to their local school district in Florida to find out where supplies were needed most. They ended up donating to a school with a high-poverty rate in Tampa.

“Being a teacher, I know a lot of kids come with nothing to school. And you see the kids so excited about the little things: a backpack, or new shoes,” Kelli told FOX 13. “It’s so important that they can start school excited, and a lot of teachers spend their own money for their kids. This helped out a little bit.”

Kelli, who has been a teacher for seven years now, said she knows first-hand how the smallest things can make a big difference in a child’s school day.