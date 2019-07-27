Dead baby found inside bathroom trash can at Texas Applebee’s, police say

Posted 4:14 pm, July 27, 2019, by

IRVING, Texas — A newborn baby was found dead in a trashcan at a Texas Applebee’s Friday.

According to FOX 4, police were called to the chain’s Irving location around 4:45 p.m. for reports of an unconscious person.

When they arrived, officers found a newborn baby dead inside a trashcan in the restroom.

Police believe the mother birthed the baby in the restroom and placed it in the trashcan before leaving.

Police are looking for the mother.  Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.