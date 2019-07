Dead baby found inside bathroom trash can at Texas Applebee’s, police say

IRVING, Texas — A newborn baby was found dead in a trashcan at a Texas Applebee’s Friday.

According to FOX 4, police were called to the chain’s Irving location around 4:45 p.m. for reports of an unconscious person.

When they arrived, officers found a newborn baby dead inside a trashcan in the restroom.

Police believe the mother birthed the baby in the restroom and placed it in the trashcan before leaving.

Police are looking for the mother. Â Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010.