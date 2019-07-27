Cleveland Public Library is officially fine-free

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Public Library has officially done away with late fines.

The library made the announcement in February, but the change went into effect Saturday.

“We want to remove barriers, not block people from accessing the library,” executive director and CEO of the Cleveland Public Library Felton Thomas said. “We want to connect people to knowledge and ideas, not stand in their way.”

Cleveland Public Library eliminated overdue fines for seniors in 1977, for children’s materials in 1978, for disabled patrons in 1992, and for young adults and homebound patrons in 2001.

“So, for Cleveland Public Library, this is a natural, next step and a way to demonstrate our commitment to leveling opportunity for our community,” Chief Marketing and Communication officer for CPL Tana Peckham told FOX 8 in March.