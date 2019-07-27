Beautiful weekend weather followed by showers & storms to start your week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We’ll be warm and mild Saturday night. No rain threat this evening so get outside and enjoy the summer temperatures.

HOT for Sunday. Plenty of sunshine, with temperatures topping out at 90° in many backyards tomorrow. There is a chance of pop-up storms in the afternoon as there is a small cold front coming our way which will give the lake shore area more clouds, the risk of storms is very low for Sunday. A better chance at rain comes Tuesday-but don’t expect a lot of relief because we are in an extended period of warm, muggy days with very little rain.

We began losing daylight on the first day of summer. As a result, less solar energy makes it down to the surface over the Northern Hemisphere. Watch how “normal” high temperatures decline over the weeks and months ahead.

We are watching the position of a cold front Sunday just to the north. We’ve added a small chance of a shower/storm for Sunday, mainly after 4 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until early next week.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

Latest forecast information, here.