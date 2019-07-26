Woman indicted in Avon Lake hit-and-run that killed cyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AVON LAKE, Ohio-- The woman accused of hitting and killing a bicyclist in Avon Lake was indicted on Friday.

Sharan A. Carr, 64, of Sheffield Lake, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, failing to stop after an accident and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The crash happened on Lake Road near the Sheffield Lake border just before 10 p.m. on June 6. Police said the driver hit the 66-year-old cyclist, identified as Richard Knilans, and kept going.

When officers arrived, they found the victim on the sidewalk. He was taken by helicopter to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Carr was pulled over about two miles from the scene.

She remains free on bond.

