Weekend Forecast: Warm temperatures & sunny skies

Posted 10:56 pm, July 26, 2019, by

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures will climb above seasonal norms heading into the weekend and the humidity will nudge upward.  Our summer feel is back after a brief hiatus.

Here's a look at your FOX 8 Hour-By-Hour Forecast:

You’ll definitely notice a difference this weekend with the dew point back into the mid 60’s with highs well into the upper 80’s.   We are watching the position of a cold front Sunday just to the north. We’ve added a small chance of a shower/storm for Sunday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until early next week.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast:

