Weekend Forecast: Warm temperatures & sunny skies

CLEVELAND -- Temperatures will climb above seasonal norms heading into the weekend and the humidity will nudge upward. Our summer feel is back after a brief hiatus.
You’ll definitely notice a difference this weekend with the dew point back into the mid 60’s with highs well into the upper 80’s. We are watching the position of a cold front Sunday just to the north. We’ve added a small chance of a shower/storm for Sunday.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until early next week.
41.499320 -81.694361