Weather: Plenty of sunshine Friday and through the weekend

Don’t forget your sunscreen and your shades before heading out the door Friday! Plenty of sunshine through the weekend.

We’ve got a rather quiet weather pattern ahead with more of the same on tap. We’re gradually warming up. Temperatures will climb above seasonal norms heading into the weekend and the humidity will nudge upward. We are watching the position of a cold front Sunday just to the north. We might have to add a small chance of a shower for Sunday. Confidence is still small at this time.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to hold off until early next week.

With no rain in the forecast through the weekend, you will need to water your plants and gardens for several days!

We survived the “Dog Days” of summer so far!

What caused the Lake Erie water temperature to change so much this week? Lots of research here so Check out Scott’s weather blog SCOTT’S WORLD OF WEATHER for the details