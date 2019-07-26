VIDEO: Massillon police chase ends in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio -- A short police chase in Massillon, caught on camera, ended as strangely as it began, as officers took a local man into custody.

Massillon police dash camera was recording as officer Jeremy Fullmer tried to pull 29-year-old Lee Deitrick over.

Police were called to the scene after residents raised concern about a man behaving strangely as he pushed a wheelbarrow through their neighborhood.

"He's swerving in and out of traffic," Patrolman Timothy Davis said, "Officer Fullmer radios that he's got to 81 miles an hour -- the truck still pulling away from him, so we know hes going faster than that at that point."

A short time after the pursuit began, cameras captured Deitrick crashing through the middle of a utility pole at a busy intersection. The pole then erupts in a cloud of smoke and the truck continues into a ditch.

Deitrick then crawled out of the passenger side window and lead police on a foot chase while waving his arms erratically in the air.

"He put numerous people at risk. In the video you will see numerous cars going in and out of traffic right down the middle of the roadway. Cars have to split just to avoid being hit by him head on or side swiping them -- literally if they don't move they are going to get hit," said Patrolman Davis.

Police say once he was on the ground Deitrick stared eating grass.

He will be in court next month and faces charges that include failure to comply.