VIDEO: Cleveland police arrest suspected drunk driver with kids in car at DUI checkpoint

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-TEAM now has exclusive video showing the moment when a suspected drunk driver, traveling with kids in the car, got busted after pulling into a DUI checkpoint.

Cleveland Police body camera video and records show Jimmie Raines drove into the checkpoint a couple weeks ago with two kids in the car even though he’d been drinking. In fact, he admitted he knew the checkpoint would be set up that night off W. 150th Street.

“I seen on the internet they were gonna have a checkpoint. My daughter wanted to go to Chipotle…get something to eat," Raines said to the officer.

He also admitted he’d been drinking earlier.

Police set up checkpoints mostly as a deterrent, hoping they lead drunk drivers to decide to stay off the roads. Yet ,more than once, Raines admitted he knew about the checkpoint in advance and he’d consumed alcohol, yet he still put himself behind the wheel with kids in the car.

An officer at the checkpoint can be heard saying, “You already said you drank. The question is how much you drank.”

Police found him a little over the legal limit for alcohol and took him to jail.

Records show he has since been convicted of a charge for having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. His driving record shows he’s been convicted half a dozen times before for "driving with no license or a suspended license.”

Raines had to pay a fine of about $300, according to records.

DUI checkpoints often come as no surprise. The surprise may be the kind of driver coming through anyway.