‘They protect us, Daddy’: Photo of 6-year-old saluting military members at Texas airport goes viral

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A photo of a 6-year-old Texas boy saluting military members at the San Antonio International Airport has gone viral.

According to Priscilla Pinales-Vega, she and her son, Jace, were at the airport to pick up her husband, Joe Vega, who had just returned from a trip.

While they were waiting for Vega to get off the plane, a group of uniformed soldiers walked by. That’s when Jace stood at attention and paid his respects by saluting the group.

She captured the salute on camera and showed the photo to her husband when he met up with them.

Vega then asked Jace why he did that. Jace responded, “Because they protect us, Daddy.”

Pinales-Vega says their family is very patriotic and she was a “proud mom” when she heard those words come out of Jace’s mouth.

“Even though I knew at that moment that he was saluting with the wrong hand I just thought that was such a precious moment I couldn’t pass,” Pinales-Vega said when she shared the photo with FOX 8.

She explained that she and Vega have always talked to their son about respecting those who serve our county, but the salute was something he did completely on his own.

Both parents are very proud of Jace and impressed by his respectful gesture.