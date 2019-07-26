The votes are in! FOX 8 viewers decided what Lou Maglio’s grandchild will call him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- We asked, you decided. FOX 8's own Lou Maglio is going to be called "Poppa."

Lou is going to become a grandfather for the first time this year.

His oldest son Zach and his wife, Erin, are expecting a little bundle of joy due in December. The couple has decided to be surprised and does not plan to learn the sex of the baby.

We asked you, our FOX 8 viewers, to help Lou decide what his future grandchild will call him. You cast your votes and "Poppa" won by a landslide.

Lou says he likes the name "Poppa" because his children's grandfather, who passed away a few years back, was also called "Poppa," so it would be very special to share that name with him.

Congratulations, Lou! We know you're going to an amazing grandfather. Baby Maglio is so lucky!

Check out the poll results:

