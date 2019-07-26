Teens attack two homeless men with bats, rocks outside Wooster church

WOOSTER, Ohio– The Wooster Police Department is working to identified three teens who attacked two men sleeping on the steps of a church.

Officers were called to Trinity Church on East North Street just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

The victims said three teens, between the ages of 14 and 15, threw rocks at them, then took turns hitting them with bats. The men suffered cuts and scrapes. One was taken to the Wooster Community Hospital Emergency Room.

Officers searched the area for the suspects, but they were not located. Wooster police said the motive behind the assault is unknown.

“Over the past year, our department has increased patrols in that area and continues to do so,” the department said in a news release on Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective bureau at 330-287-5720. Anyone who needs housing or other assistance should speak with an officer or call the Salvation Army at 330-264-4704.