Teen diagnosed with flu, pneumonia out of hospital after months

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio -- A common illness turned into a life threatening health scare for a Tuscarawas County teen who is finally out of the hospital after 175 days, according to her family.

Riane Rine, 13, says in the months long battle for her health she gained strength in more ways than one.

"I'm feeling really healthy and I know it's going to take time for me to get back to my full strength, but mentally I'm feeling stronger than I was before I went in," said Rine.

FOX 8 first spoke to Rine's parents in March from Akron Children's Hospital. Her father TJ Rine says she was on ECMO life support for 35 days.

"What had started out as the flu had turned into pneumonia and ultimately she got a bacteria infection in her lungs," said TJ Rine.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seasonal flu viruses can be detected year round. Rine says he encourages all parents to make sure children are vaccinated against the virus.

“I have a pretty strong faith,” said Rine, sitting next to his daughter and trying not to cry. “God tells us if we have the faith of a mustard seed we can move mountains. She’s my mountain, didn't really focus on whether or not she would be here or not. I simply focused on her being here.”

