Show Info: July 26, 2019
Ya Ya’s Salad Dressing
Homemade salad dressings made in Akron. Owner, Mark Graziani, shows a couple creative ways to use Ya Ya’s Salad Dressings.
Yurko Stitch
Take your love of baseball with you everywhere! Brad Yurkovich, owner of Yurko Stitch Co., handcrafts leather wallets from old baseball gloves.
brad@yurkostitch.com
Shop and Rock Handmade
Shop & Rock Handmade Fest
August 3rd 11a-6p
Market Square at Crocker Park
Handmade festival with live music, food trucks, beer garden & more
FREE!
TRUE2U
https://gcpartnership.com/sitecore/content/GCP/Home/Initiatives/EducationAndWorkforceDevelopment/True2U
Twitter: @True2UMentor
Ohio Star Theater
Stolen, The Musical
NOW – August 15th
Ohio Star Theater
1387 Old State Route 39, Sugarcreek
https://www.dhgroup.com/theater
Blistering Pig Farm
Shane McBride from Blistering Pig Farms shares several ways to use his locally make jams, salts and more.
Christmas in July
10a-4p July 28th
Masonic Temple, Wadsworth
Vendors & crafters!
facebook.com/BlisteringPigFarms
Nuevo Acapulco
21750 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park
440.734.3100
https://nuevoacapulco.com/
Cleveland Aquarium Shark Week
Shark Week
July 28th- August 4th
GreaterClevelandAquarium.com
Pet Wants Cuyahoga
Pet Wants’ specially crafted pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl.
7/27 – Wildroots: Hudson
7/31 – Aurora Farmers Market
8/3 – Pawsitively Pinecrest with Social Paws ( Guinness World Record Attempt at largest dog photo shoot)
PetWants.com/Cuyahoga