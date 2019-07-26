× Show Info: July 26, 2019

Ya Ya’s Salad Dressing

Homemade salad dressings made in Akron. Owner, Mark Graziani, shows a couple creative ways to use Ya Ya’s Salad Dressings.

Yurko Stitch

Take your love of baseball with you everywhere! Brad Yurkovich, owner of Yurko Stitch Co., handcrafts leather wallets from old baseball gloves.

brad@yurkostitch.com

Shop and Rock Handmade

Shop & Rock Handmade Fest

August 3rd 11a-6p

Market Square at Crocker Park

Handmade festival with live music, food trucks, beer garden & more

FREE!

TRUE2U

https://gcpartnership.com/sitecore/content/GCP/Home/Initiatives/EducationAndWorkforceDevelopment/True2U

http://www.true2umentor.org/

Twitter: @True2UMentor

Ohio Star Theater

Stolen, The Musical

NOW – August 15th

Ohio Star Theater

1387 Old State Route 39, Sugarcreek

https://www.dhgroup.com/theater

Blistering Pig Farm

Shane McBride from Blistering Pig Farms shares several ways to use his locally make jams, salts and more.

Christmas in July

10a-4p July 28th

Masonic Temple, Wadsworth

Vendors & crafters!

facebook.com/BlisteringPigFarms

Nuevo Acapulco

21750 Lorain Rd., Fairview Park

440.734.3100

https://nuevoacapulco.com/

Cleveland Aquarium Shark Week

Shark Week

July 28th- August 4th

GreaterClevelandAquarium.com

Pet Wants Cuyahoga

Pet Wants’ specially crafted pet food formulas are made in small batches with fresh, natural ingredients enhanced with vitamins and minerals for a complete and balanced diet in every bowl.

7/27 – Wildroots: Hudson

7/31 – Aurora Farmers Market

8/3 – Pawsitively Pinecrest with Social Paws ( Guinness World Record Attempt at largest dog photo shoot)

PetWants.com/Cuyahoga